Crash on Florida Blvd claims the life of a 61-year-old man

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Traffic Homicide Detectives are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Friday, Dec. 11 that claimed the life of a 61-year-old man.
According to officials, the crash occurred around 6:20 a.m in the 13000 block of Florida Boulevard.
Donnie Bradley, 61, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado and crashed into the rear end of a Peterbilt as it was attempting to make a U-turn onto a service road.
Bradley was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
This crash is still under investigation.
