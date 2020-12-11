Crash on Florida Blvd claims the life of a 61-year-old man

By WAFB Staff | December 11, 2020 at 1:14 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 1:14 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Traffic Homicide Detectives are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Friday, Dec. 11 that claimed the life of a 61-year-old man.

According to officials, the crash occurred around 6:20 a.m in the 13000 block of Florida Boulevard.

Donnie Bradley, 61, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado and crashed into the rear end of a Peterbilt as it was attempting to make a U-turn onto a service road.

Bradley was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

This crash is still under investigation.

