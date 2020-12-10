27-year-old man arrested in Erwinville shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 27-year-old man from New Roads was arrested in connection with an Erwinville shooting, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Darryl Braggs Jr. was charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder in the Nov. 22 shooting.
WBR police are still searching for two suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.
If anyone has information on the shooting contact police at (225) 382-5240 or CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
