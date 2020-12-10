Thursday, December 10: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Thursday, Dec. 10, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 261,329total cases - 2,542 new cases
- 6,724 total deaths - 40 new deaths
- 1,529 patients in hospitals - decrease of 8 patients
- 180 patients on ventilators - increase of 3 patients
- 217,930 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Dec. 2 and Dec. 9.
- 95% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
- 5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings
- Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 account for 20% of these cases
Since Wednesday, Dec. 9, LDH says 27,594 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,829,577. Of the tests reported today, 24,629 were PCR tests and 2,965 were antigen tests.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.