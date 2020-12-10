Three men arrested with 500K worth of heroin in Iberville

By WAFB Staff | December 10, 2020 at 6:42 PM CST - Updated December 10 at 6:42 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three men were arrested with 15 pounds of heroin during a traffic stop in Iberville, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The drugs seized have an estimated street value of $500,000.

Henry Bolton, III., was arrested for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics and improper lane usage. Byron Hart and Brandon Hart were arrested for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics, according to IPSO.

