Three men arrested with 500K worth of heroin in Iberville

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three men were arrested with 15 pounds of heroin during a traffic stop in Iberville, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The drugs seized have an estimated street value of $500,000.
Henry Bolton, III., was arrested for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics and improper lane usage. Byron Hart and Brandon Hart were arrested for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics, according to IPSO.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.