’They’re going to turn this thing around’ - Former LSU center, current Denver Bronco Cushenberry talks Tigers, rookie lessons in NFL & playing against Saints
Former LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry (79) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Jacques Doucet | December 10, 2020 at 12:25 AM CST - Updated December 10 at 12:34 AM

DENVER (WAFB) - Former Dutchtown Griffin Lloyd Cushenberry was the man who snapped Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow the football as the LSU Tigers marched their way to the 2019 national championship and a perfect 15-0 record.

Lloyd Cushenberry Interview - 12/9/20

Now, Cushenberry is starting in the NFL as a rookie, suiting up for the Denver Broncos.

In a recent interview, he talked about LSU’s struggles following up its magical season, the lessons he’s learned during his first season of professional football, and the surreal experience of lining up against the New Orleans Saints.

