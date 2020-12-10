SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Zachary RB Connor Wisham

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - With 30 area schools in do-or-die playoff games last Friday, there are plenty of deserving performances but only one could take home the coveted WAFB Sportsline Player of the Week award.
Zachary running back Connor Wisham could not have imagined a worse start to last week’s second round playoff game. He fumbled and it resulted in a 7-0 deficit.
“Big mistake by me,” said Wisham. “But everybody coming to me saying, ‘You good, you good, you good. First one of the season, you have been playing good the whole season, just keep it up.’”
Oh, the junior would get up ... all the way up. His first carry of the third quarter was a 74-yard house call.
“My offensive line and my wing, Sharlay, they are just great blockers. Always hustling for me,” Wisham explained.
Okay, let’s top that. Backed up on your own four, how about a 96-yard house call? Final numbers for Wisham: 23 carries for a career-high 264 yards (16 avg.) and three touchdowns in a 34-7 win.
“50-yard line, Chris Hilton made a great block to keep me alive to score that touchdown,” Wisham added.
“We were laughing, I said, ‘We got to give our defense a break, man. These one-play drives are difficult on a defense,’” said head coach David Brewerton.
As a sophomore, Wisham spent most of his time as a safety. He said it did not take him long to get comfortable on offense. That was proven early in contests against St. Augustine and Istrouma. Fast forward a year later and Wisham is kind of the closer of the Broncos’ postseason, scoring six second-half touchdowns in two games.
“He’s letting things open up in front of him and trusting those O-line guys in front of him to open up some holes for him and he is tremendously fast and he has got that little burst with him and he looks like a running back now,” Brewerton pointed out.
“I am not the biggest back. Just my agility, my agility has to be high, try to make plays, cut fast. Try to just find the open lane and just hit it,” Wisham noted.
WAFB is proud to present this week’s Sportsline Player of the Week award to Zachary junior running back Connor Wisham.
