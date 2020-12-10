SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE Playoffs - 3rd Round Scoreboard

High School Football (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By WAFB Staff | December 10, 2020 at 7:36 PM CST - Updated December 10 at 9:28 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is the quarterfinal round of playoffs for classes and the semifinals for divisions in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA).

Join us Friday at 10:10 p.m. for the final Sportsline Friday Nite show of the 2020 season. We will once again extend coverage to our digital platforms once the regular broadcast has ended.

THURSDAY SCORES:

Class 4A Quarterfinals

12 Minden - 0

4 Neville - 27

____________________

Class 2A Quarterfinals

10 Port Allen - 19

2 Mangham - 35

____________________

