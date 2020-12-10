SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE Playoffs - 3rd Round Scoreboard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is the quarterfinal round of playoffs for classes and the semifinals for divisions in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA).
Join us Friday at 10:10 p.m. for the final Sportsline Friday Nite show of the 2020 season. We will once again extend coverage to our digital platforms once the regular broadcast has ended.
THURSDAY SCORES:
Class 4A Quarterfinals
12 Minden - 0
4 Neville - 27
____________________
Class 2A Quarterfinals
10 Port Allen - 19
2 Mangham - 35
____________________
