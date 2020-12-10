Parade Honors EBR School Principals for hard work this year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s been a tough year for those of you who teach our children, but the interim East Baton Rouge Schools superintendent found a way to show some appreciation and spread some Christmas cheer.
The EBR school board hosted a Christmas parade for their principals.
Principals who participated in the drive-thru parade picked up presents, like sweaters, mugs and even practical things like printers and scanners.
The Honey Baked Ham Company donated Christmas hams and turkeys for principals to take home.
“We just, our EBR team, our family, wants our families and our community to have a blessed holiday. we’re going to make certain that those who will not have some family members with them because of COVID. That they have some sort of healing during this holiday break and we just wish everyone a safe return for the second semester,” said Adam Smith, East Baton Rouge Schools interim superintendent.
Now that the first semester is coming to an end, the superintendent wants everyone in the school system to know how much their hard work is appreciated, especially giving the circumstances for this school year.
