LSP investigating deputy-involved shooting in West Baton Rouge Parish

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Investigators say the shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9 after deputies responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Red Hat Road. Responding deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle suspected to have been involved in the initial shooting.
The suspect failed to comply and a brief vehicle pursuit and subsequent foot pursuit ensued. During the course of the foot pursuit, a responding deputy discharged his firearm, which resulted in the suspect being injured by gunfire.
The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Cedric Hinton of New Orleans was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released to the custody of the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
