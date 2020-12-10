I miss LSU football

I likewise miss the human interest aspect of getting to know the team. During last year’s Disney movie known as the 2019 LSU Tigers, it was just as important to look people in the eye and exchange dialogue during in-person interviews, as it was to cover the games. As LSU head baseball coach Paul Mainieri often says, “They’re kids. They’re not robots.” During the Tigers’ impeccable run to perfection, we got to know Joe Burrow, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Justin Jefferson, Lloyd Cushenberry, Patrick Queen, and the endless Tiger heroes just a little bit better. Typically, when setting up for interviews, the players might crack a joke about a class they couldn’t stand or proudly brag on their high school alma mater having a great season. That might sound like unimportant minutia but over the course of a seven-month season (SEC Media Days took place in July and the team celebrated the national title on January 20, not to mention spring football before that), those small exchanges amount to something much bigger and important - a connection to who you’re covering. These days, during this Frankenstein season, all interviews take place through the sterile and muted landscape of Zoom. And to be clear, that’s out of necessity because of the pandemic, not from any fault of LSU. Players robotically sit in a chair while reporters far away click an “unmute” button to speak to them through a computer. It’s certainly a convenient, time-saving option from driving back and forth to the football ops building but that doesn’t make it the best way to cover the LSU Tigers. And it isn’t.