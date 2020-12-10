Gonzales City Hall closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A spokesperson for the City of Gonzales says Gonzales City Hall has closed to the public due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
The building will remain closed until Dec. 21.
Residents can still make payments online by clicking here, or drop them off in the mail drop at the city hall drive-thru.
Forms for utilities and business licenses will be available online and can also be placed in the drop box for processing.
Officials with the City of Gonzales will still hold the city council meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14. The meeting will be held in city hall’s meeting room, which a spokesperson says has been disinfected and was not near the area of contamination.
