‘Excessive, unjustifiable actions’ lead to arrest of Louisiana trooper

MONROE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police (LSP) say Trooper Jacob Brown, 30, was charged with aggravated second-degree battery and malfeasance in office Thursday, Dec. 10.
The arrest follows a civil lawsuit that alleges an unnamed trooper used excessive force during an incident in May of 2019.
An LSP spokesman said the agency began investigating after it received the lawsuit in October, at which point Brown’s involvement was discovered.
“As the investigation continued, detectives learned that Brown engaged in excessive and unjustifiable actions during the incident and failed to report the use of force to his supervisors,” the LSP spokesperson wrote.
Specifics about the incident were not made public. However, LSP did disclose Brown was assisting the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office during an arrest at the time of the incident.
“The public trust and responsibility bestowed upon us as law enforcement professionals is of the utmost importance,” said Louisiana State Police Superintendent Colonel Lamar Davis. “We owe not only the public we serve, but also the dedicated men and women of our department a just and timely response.”
Brown remains employed with the agency. He has been placed on leave as the criminal investigation continues.
An internal investigation is also ongoing.
