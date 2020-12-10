Crockpot Venison Roast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Can you imagine a well-respected executive chef using a crockpot? Well, there are times when a crockpot is the ideal cooking vessel to create the greatest of flavors in a dish. Here, the long, slow method of roasting guarantees a buttery, soft texture that is unmatched. This will also make a great hassle-free camp-style dish.
Prep Time: 9 Hours
Yields: 8 Servings
Ingredients:
1 (3–5 pound) venison roast, trimmed
1 tbsp salt
1 tbsp black pepper
3 tbsps granulated garlic, divided
1 cup Italian salad dressing
1 cup red wine
1 cup vinegar
⅓ cup brown sugar
1 tbsp liquid smoke
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
¼ cup vegetable oil
2 cups beef broth
1 cup chopped onions
1 bell pepper, cored and chopped
¼ cup dry roux
½ cup sliced green onions
¼ cup chopped parsley
1½ cups baby carrots
1½ cups diced potatoes
Method:
In a small dish, dissolve 1 tablespoon each of salt, pepper and granulated garlic in 1 cup water. Inject roast with mixture then set aside. In a large mixing bowl, combine Italian dressing, red wine, vinegar, brown sugar, liquid smoke and 1 tablespoon granulated garlic and mix well. Submerge roast in the mixture, cover and refrigerate overnight. Remove meat from marinade and pat dry with paper towels. Discard marinade. Rub roast with salt, pepper and remaining tablespoon of granulated garlic. In a heavy-bottomed pot, heat vegetable oil over medium heat and brown roast on all sides. Transfer roast to a crockpot with all remaining ingredients and cook over low heat for approximately 8 hours or until tender. Slice roast and serve with a generous portion of vegetables and natural juices.
