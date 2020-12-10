Crockpot Venison Roast

In a small dish, dissolve 1 tablespoon each of salt, pepper and granulated garlic in 1 cup water. Inject roast with mixture then set aside. In a large mixing bowl, combine Italian dressing, red wine, vinegar, brown sugar, liquid smoke and 1 tablespoon granulated garlic and mix well. Submerge roast in the mixture, cover and refrigerate overnight. Remove meat from marinade and pat dry with paper towels. Discard marinade. Rub roast with salt, pepper and remaining tablespoon of granulated garlic. In a heavy-bottomed pot, heat vegetable oil over medium heat and brown roast on all sides. Transfer roast to a crockpot with all remaining ingredients and cook over low heat for approximately 8 hours or until tender. Slice roast and serve with a generous portion of vegetables and natural juices.