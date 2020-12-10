Court rules secret Murphy Painter audio is public record

“If you run out and try to use this against me, I’m going to be very, very disappointed,” Painter said later in the recording. “Oh, I’m not,” Clouatre replied. Painter said he trusted him, adding that he’s always known the Clouatre name to be synonymous with “intelligence and integrity.” “Every chance I’ve ever had to help someone in your family, I’ve helped them,” Painter said. “Yes sir,” Clouatre replied. The two men discussed things like drainage and infrastructure during the meeting.