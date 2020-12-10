Court rules secret Murphy Painter audio is public record

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The full contents of a secretly-recorded audio tape about Ascension Parish politics was handed over by prosecutors Wednesday, despite lengthy legal challenges to prevent its release.
The First Circuit Court of Appeal this week declined to hear the case.
In doing so, the court essentially sided with a lower court’s ruling that the secret recording, used as evidence in a grand jury hearing, is “not protected” and, therefore, is indeed public record. The recording is of a nearly one hour meeting in 2019 between former Ascension Parish President candidate Murphy Painter and Gonzales insurance agent Dustin Clouatre. Painter sued to have the full tape publicly released. His attorney was provided with a copy of the recording Wednesday.
A 51-second edited portion of the recording was first published by Gonzales blogger Wade Petite last year, lighting a firestorm across the parish. Painter claims the publication of the edited audio was done to make it look like he was guilty of coverups and to ruin his candidacy for parish president. He ultimately dropped out of the race.
The WAFB Investigative Team reviewed the full one hour and twelve minute video after obtaining it through a public records request. Clouatre, who declined Wednesday to say who recorded the meeting, is an agent with Hughes Insurance in Gonzales.
Painter says Clouatre asked to meet with him at his insurance agency so they could discuss the many lucrative insurance policies Hughes Insurance writes for Ascension parish. The two men never discussed insurance during the recorded meeting.
Near the start of the meeting, Painter asks if he is being recorded.
“No, no, oh hell no,” Clouatre responded.
“If you run out and try to use this against me, I’m going to be very, very disappointed,” Painter said later in the recording. “Oh, I’m not,” Clouatre replied. Painter said he trusted him, adding that he’s always known the Clouatre name to be synonymous with “intelligence and integrity.” “Every chance I’ve ever had to help someone in your family, I’ve helped them,” Painter said. “Yes sir,” Clouatre replied. The two men discussed things like drainage and infrastructure during the meeting.
Painter also made disparaging remarks about his former colleagues at the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office where he worked more than thirty years ago. And, he made claims that certain high-profile cases during his time at the department were not properly investigated.
After excerpts of the explosive audio tape were published by “The Pelican Post” last year, Painter claimed the publisher, Wade Petite, had previously threatened to “ruin” him.
Petite, who denies ever threatening Painter, was a supporter of Painter’s runoff opponent, Clint Cointment.
Ascension Parish District Attorney Ricky Babin eventually subpoenaed the recording from Petite so it could be presented to a grand jury.
After Babin said the grand jury did not find any evidence of wrongdoing, Painter demanded that the full audio be released as public record.
Babin declined to release the recording, instead asking a judge to rule on whether grand jury evidence could be deemed a matter of public record. After a judge declared it should be released, Babin’s office appealed the ruling. The First Circuit sided with Painter Tuesday.
Painter successfully sued Petite, prompting Petite to agree to remove the story from his website late last year.
In the recorded meeting, Painter says he has always “stood up for what is right.” “In any other place in Louisiana, they’d be building a freakin’ monument for me,” he added.
