Coach O: ‘Looks like’ Max Johnson will start at QB against Florida but final decision not made

LSU Football

Max Johnson (14) of the LSU Tigers during a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium on December 5, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Source: Gus Stark/Gus Stark / LSU Athletics)
By Josh Auzenne | December 10, 2020 at 5:59 PM CST - Updated December 10 at 9:04 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron gave news of a possible change in the starting lineup at quarterback when the Tigers go into “The Swamp” to face the Florida Gators on Saturday, Dec. 12.

“It looks like it’s going to be Max [Johnson] but we haven’t made the final decision yet,” Orgeron said.

Ed Orgeron - 12/10/20 (Full Interview)

He added Johnson has been practicing with the first team and TJ Finley has been practicing with the second team. According to Orgeron, he will tell Johnson and Finley on Friday who the starter will be.

Johnson is 40-of-63 (63.5%) for 395 yards and two touchdowns in the four games he’s appeared in this season. He has not thrown an interception.

Coach O is looking for his team to stay focused, have energy, and eliminate explosive plays on defense against Florida.

With Arik Gilbert opting out for the remainder of the season, Orgeron said 6-foot-7 freshman Kole Taylor and sophomore Nick Storz could see action at tight end.

On the topic of opt outs, Orgeron added every player LSU lost probably would have played but with those players gone, lots of freshmen got opportunities to get valuable playing time that will pay off later.

