Baker man dies in fiery crash on Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with the Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a crash that left a Baker man dead in an incorporated part of East Baton Rouge Parish Thursday, Dec. 9.
The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Nicholson Drive (LA 30) at the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard.
Investigators say Donovan Lewis, 26, of Baker, was driving westbound on Bluebonnet Boulevard in a 2017 Nissan Versa. As the vehicle approached the intersection of Nicholson Drive, police say Lewis failed to stop and exited the left side of Nicholson Drive. After leaving the roadway, the Nissan hit a tree and became engulfed in flames, according to investigators.
Troopers say Lewis sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Lewis for analysis.
Due to the severity of the fire, investigators do not know if Lewis was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
