After alleged beating leads to La. trooper’s arrest, attorneys speak out

(WAFB) - Attorneys representing Aaron Bowman in an excessive force lawsuit against members of Louisiana’s law enforcement community are speaking out.
In a statement released Thursday, Dec. 10, the attorneys claim Bowman was, “dragged to the ground and beaten senselessly” during his arrest in May of 2019.
“Mr. Bowman sustained multiple lacerations; including, a cut to the top of his head, a fractured arm, and broken ribs amongst other ailments,” the attorneys wrote.
The statement comes hours after Louisiana State Police (LSP) Trooper Jacob Brown, 30, was charged with aggravated second-degree battery and malfeasance in office in connection with the incident, the attorneys say.
An LSP spokesperson said the agency became aware of the alleged beating in October due to the lawsuit, at which point Brown’s involvement was discovered.
“As the investigation continued, detectives learned that Brown engaged in excessive and unjustifiable actions during the incident and failed to report the use of force to his supervisors,” the LSP spokesperson wrote.
Specifics about the incident were not made public. However, LSP did disclose Brown was assisting the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office during an arrest at the time of the incident.
“We are now demanding body camera footage and full accountability of all officers involved in this incident who either participated in Mr. Bowman’s unjustified beating or conspired to cover up the incident by failing to report the actions of the officers involved,” the attorneys wrote. “We hope to obtain full justice for Mr. Bowman and will continue to fight in this heinous battle to end police brutality.”
A criminal and internal investigation remains ongoing.
