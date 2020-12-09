Wednesday, December 9: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Wednesday, Dec. 9, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 258,914 total cases - 4,339 new cases
- 6,684 total deaths - 32 new deaths
- 1,537 patients in hospitals - increase of 21 patients
- 177 patients on ventilators - increase of 12 patients
- 217,930 patients recovered - increase of 15,039 patients
Wednesday, Dec. 9 marks nine months since the first case of COVID-19 was identified in Louisiana. LDH officials say today’s case count is the highest number of new cases reported without a backlog since that first case was identified on March 9.
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Nov. 30 and Dec. 7.
- 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
- 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings
- Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 account for 19% of these cases
Since Tuesday, Dec. 8, LDH says 30,842 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,801,983. Of the tests reported today, 30,842 were PCR tests and 10,212 were antigen tests.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
