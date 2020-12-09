Taysom Hill ‘happy’ with 3-0 record as QB1 for the Saints

“Yeah look, it is what it is. Tape doesn’t lie. I felt like overall I was happy with what we did. At the end of the day the statistic you care about is wins and losses, we won three games. Overall I was really happy about that. I feel like a quarterback, early in his career, and early in my career starting, managing all of that I’m happy with. Knowing that there’s a lot of places I could get better, but it’s nice knowing we can win football games, and still feeling like you can get better,” said Taysom Hill.