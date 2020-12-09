St. James Parish cancels Christmas Eve bonfires due to high COVID-19 positivity rate

St. James Parish cancels Christmas Eve bonfires due to high COVID-19 positivity rate
WAFB FILE photo of Christmas Eve bonfires on the levee of St. James Parish, Dec. 24, 2019. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | December 9, 2020 at 5:34 PM CST - Updated December 9 at 5:35 PM

St. JAMES, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the St. James Parish Government say they have decided to cancel the parish’s annual Christmas Eve bonfires due to the parish’s COVID-19 positivity rate.

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) officials announced Wednesday, Dec. 9 that St. James Parish had a COVID-19 positivity rate of 16.9%.

Parish officials ask those who have not yet build a bonfire, ask that you do not continue with construction.

“This was by no means an easy decision to make as this tradition is long-standing and special to our community in particular. We understand this has been an extremely difficult year for many of us and we have hoped for a sense of normalcy in the Christmas season especially, however, we must first and foremost protect the heath, safety, and well-being of our residents,” officials said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.