Cold-shooting dooms Southern in 79-44 loss at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - A red-hot Arkansas team made 11 shots from 3-point range and shot 44.8 percent from the field overall, as the Razorbacks defeated Southern 79-44 on Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena.
Junior guard Jayden Saddler led the Jaguars (0-3) with nine points and six rebounds, including 4-of-8 shooting from field goal range. The Jaguars shot 18-of-63 from the field (28.6 percent) and 7.7 percent from 3-point range.
The Razorbacks (5-0) had six players in double-figure scoring, led by Davonte Davis with 14 points.
Southern was initially scheduled to play at No. 1 Gonzaga on Thursday but the game was canceled after the Bulldogs shut down basketball activities due to COVID-19 issues in the program.
