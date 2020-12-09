LSU adds home game to replace South Florida following contact tracing issue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Practice will continue for the LSU men’s basketball team, but the Tigers will not be making a trip to Atlanta this Saturday.
The team pulled out of the game against the South Florida Bulls, originally scheduled for Dec. 12, due to a contact tracing issue.
LSU will instead play host to Sam Houston State in an added home game on Monday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The game replaces LSU’s scheduled contest with South Florida.
No fans will be admitted into the arena. Only those on the player-pass lists of the respective teams will be admitted to the Maravich Center.
