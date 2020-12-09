LSU TE Arik Gilbert opts out of 2020 season, Orgeron says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU freshman tight end Arik Gilbert has decided to opt-out of the remainder of the 2020 season, head coach Ed Orgeron announced during a weekly teleconference Wednesday, Dec. 9.
The five-star recruit from Georgia led LSU’s remaining pass catchers with 35 receptions but while Terrace Marshall Jr. is still ranked third in the SEC in touchdowns and fourth in receiving yards, Gilbert only ranked fifth among just tight ends with 366 yards and two scores.
Orgeron explained how their final meeting went down and how he hopes No. 2 reconsiders and comes back.
“Arik and I had a good conversation yesterday,” said Orgeron. “He told me he was opting out, his body was hurting, he had some things he had to take care of... Yeah, do I think we have a chance to take, get him back next season? Yeah. Is there a chance of him transferring? Uh, I don’t know that. He hasn’t told me he’s transferring but obviously, we’re going to re-recruit him. Obviously, we wish him the best, take care of the things he has to take care of. We’d like him to be back with us next year.”
You can listen to Coach O’s entire teleconference by clicking the video below.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.