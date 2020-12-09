Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on state’s response to rising COVID-19 cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a news conference Thursday, Dec. 10 at 2:30 p.m. on the state’s response to rising COVID-19 cases.
The news conference comes one day after the state reported 4,339 new cases, the highest number of new cases without a backlog since the pandemic started. Dec. 9 also marked nine months since the first case of COVID-19 was identified in Louisiana.
Louisiana moved to a more restrictive “modified” Phase 2 of the White House’s Opening Up America Again guidelines Nov. 24, just before Thanksgiving. The order will expire Dec. 23, however, the restrictions could be extended, the governor said.
Gov. Edwards warned if a massive spread of the virus did occur over Thanksgiving the state would not feel the impacts of the spread for up to two weeks.
As the state prepares for the long-awaited coronavirus vaccine, Edwards expects some 40,000 Louisianans will be vaccinated in December. The state will exhaust its initial allotment of doses in just 48 hours, Edwards said.
Health care workers who come into direct contact with infected patients will receive first doses, along with nursing home staff. In the event of a shortage or limited supply, hospitals with the most COVID-19 patients and nursing homes in parishes with high positivity rates will receive vaccine doses first.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.