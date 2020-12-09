FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet, pleasant, sunny

By Diane Deaton | December 9, 2020 at 7:14 AM CST - Updated December 9 at 4:25 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As expected, not quite as cold this morning as it was yesterday. Temperatures across SE LA and SW MS ranging from the mid 30°s to the mid 40°s.

Again, watch for a few areas of patchy fog during the early commute. Otherwise, it’s a quiet December morning.

Look forward to more sunshine throughout the day, light southwesterly winds and a pleasant daytime high of 70°.

Overnight, partly cloudy and still cool (but seasonably cool) a low of 44°.

Tomorrow, still no complaints – dry and pleasant – a high Thursday topping out in the low/mid 70°s!

