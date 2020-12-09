Employees working from home could be easier on businesses

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More businesses and employees are looking for ways to work away from the office amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) did a survey with about 300 businesses in the area and so far more than half of those businesses already created a work from home policy or they are looking into it for next year.
The COVID-19 pandemic may permanently change the way many people work. Several businesses in the Baton Rouge area are still keeping people at home to help with social distancing and limiting the spread. Some people are realizing they like working from home.
“People always have like a funny saying that this could have been in an email. A lot of things you notice during this time really could have been an email, you can do things from home, you can do things remotely,” says Maia Weary.
Weary has been working from home since April, she started a new job at Lamar Advertising in the middle of the pandemic and she learned the ins and outs of the job while clocking in from her home office. She says she prefers working at home instead of working at the office.
“I feel like I am very productive at home. In my opinion, I feel like it’s a lot less stressful. So, to me I work better when I know, alight this deadline is this day…alright I know I can get this done here if I need be. I can work later without having to miss time with my son. I can put him to bed and get on my computer once he goes down,” Weary says.
While some people love working from home, others miss interacting with coworkers in the office, but more companies are sending employees home to help limit the number of people getting sick. According to BRAC, 52% of businesses in the capital city are adapting a remote work policy, and some are planning to continue this in 2021.
“So, it really depends on the type of work you are doing, and it also depends on whether it becomes a requirement of your work and your companies eliminates your offices overall. Or, whether it’s more of a perk like I mentioned before where you can do this as some people get a half a day on Fridays,” says Andrew Fitzgerald, who is BRAC’s senior director of research.
BRAC surveyed employees who say they like the idea of a more hybrid working platform, which would allow some employees to work some days in the office and other days from home. So far nationally, 60% of businesses across the country are doing some form of remote working.
Workers like Weary say that she doesn’t know of any set plans to return to her office, but for now she’ll gladly keep working from home in order to keep her co-workers and family safe.
