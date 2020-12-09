EBR School Board concerned with condition of Glen Oaks Middle

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge School Board member took to Facebook Live Tuesday, showing the inside of Glen Oaks Middle School.
The school could soon be the new site to house an alternative school for students from EBR Readiness if passed by the board. However, the condition of the school has drawn up concern for some school board members.
“Everybody has not seen this full facility and that’s what we’re doing today,” said EBR School Board Member Dadrius Lanus. “That’s why I am bringing awareness to the issue so that people can see this entire full site for what it truly is. It’s just not fit for students.”
The Director of School Facilities Larry Munson says the that Facebook Live did not paint an accurate picture.
