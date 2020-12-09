Coach O has zero regrets about hyping the 2020 Tigers in the summer

“Because I’m a competitor (laughter). We’re at LSU. You know what, it’s hard for me to look at, Hey, this is what we lost, this is what we don’t have. I always kind of look at what we do have. I believe we have some outstanding freshmen that are learning how to play. It all started playing poor defense at the beginning of the year. We were playing good offense. We were scoring 40, 41 points. Myles Brennan got hurt. There were a lot of blows throughout the year that this team took. I still think there’s fight. I still think we have a great recruiting class,” said Ed Orgeron.