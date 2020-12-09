Coach O has zero regrets about hyping the 2020 Tigers in the summer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Alabama’s complete domination of LSU laid clear to all that this 2020 Tiger team is just flat-out not good. This past summer, Coach Orgeron was singing a different tune. Coming off a national title, he was a selling another big run was in the making. At 3-5, does O now have any regrets about stirring up the hype machine?
“Because I’m a competitor (laughter). We’re at LSU. You know what, it’s hard for me to look at, Hey, this is what we lost, this is what we don’t have. I always kind of look at what we do have. I believe we have some outstanding freshmen that are learning how to play. It all started playing poor defense at the beginning of the year. We were playing good offense. We were scoring 40, 41 points. Myles Brennan got hurt. There were a lot of blows throughout the year that this team took. I still think there’s fight. I still think we have a great recruiting class,” said Ed Orgeron.
Against A&M, LSU’s defense showed signs of life. Against the Tide, Bo Pelini’s unit appeared dead on arrival at kickoff.
“Alabama is a different offense than Texas A&M, number one. They’re very explosive. I think they were scoring 48.5 points per game, 500 something yards of offense. They’ve had a very successful season. Outstanding quarterback. I was surprised we couldn’t get a better rush on them, to be honest with you. I was real disappointed we dumped off-sides three or four times, I think twice on fourth down, then again, the ability to stop the explosive plays,” said Orgeron.
Last week, Alabama was a four touchdown favorite over the Tigers. This week, the Gators are 24-point favorites over LSU.
