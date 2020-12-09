‘A Baton Rouge rock star’ - Sen. Kennedy honors WAFB’s Diane Deaton during speech on Senate floor

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) delivered a speech honoring longtime WAFB-TV forecast Diane Deaton on the floor of the U.S. Senate Wednesday, Dec. 9, one day after she announced she was retiring after 37 years with the station.
“I would like to speak for a minute today about a Baton Rouge and Louisiana rock star,” Sen. Kennedy said addressing Senate President pro tempore Chuck Grassley.
Sen. Kennedy briefly recapped Diane’s long career solely at WAFB and highlighted her work with local charities.
“I’m glad to hear that Diane will not be leaving our great state—I want to emphasize that—she is going to retire in Louisiana. And I hope she enjoys every moment, every single moment, she gets to sleep in after December 18. No one can argue, no fair-minded person can argue, that she hasn’t earned a rest, even though her familiar weather casts will be sorely missed in a state that takes more than our fair share of beatings from Mother Nature,” Sen. Kennedy said.
“I thank you for the chance to honor Diane Deaton for all of her hard work on behalf of everyone who relies on WAFB-TV for news, and for everyone in Louisiana and Baton Rouge whom her volunteer work has touched—and that numbers in the hundreds of thousands. Diane, may the years ahead bring as much joy to you as you have brought to our state and our community. God bless you,” Sen. Kennedy concluded.
Watch Sen. Kennedy’s full address in the video below.
Sen. Kennedy also honored former WAFB news anchor Donna Britt while delivering a speech about ALS on the Senate floor in 2017.
