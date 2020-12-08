Will Taysom Hill get a shot at going 4-0? Eagles name Jalen Hurts as starter

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Drew Brees is eligible to return for the Saints’ upcoming game with the Eagles but that doesn’t mean he’s likely to be activated from injured reserve when a return for next week’s home game with the Chiefs might make more sense, giving Taysom Hill a chance to go 4-0 in his absence.
Jalen Hurts will start for Philadelphia when the Eagles host the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 13, sending Carson Wentz to the bench.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson made the announcement Tuesday on the team’s website. Pederson insisted Monday that the decision was his, even though Wentz’s $128 million, four-year contract begins in 2021.
Hurts, who faced LSU as an Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback, replaced Wentz in the third quarter of a 30-16 loss to Green Bay and completed 5-of-12 passes for 109 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and took three sacks.
As for the decision on Brees, former Saints great and broadcast analyst Deuce McAllister gave his take.
“For me, it’s going to be, ‘What is the health? What are the doctors saying? Can he re-injure himself this quickly if he does come back?’” McAllister questioned. “I’m fine with bringing him off IR because he is eligible to come off. He has 21 days before they have to make a decision, so just by bringing him off doesn’t mean he is guaranteed to play this week. What it does allow him to do is to practice with the team, so at least get him a week of practice with those guys and you don’t have to play him. You can still obviously sit him one more week.”
The Saints (10-2) will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles (3-8-1) for a 3:25 p.m. kickoff. The game can be seen on FOX.
