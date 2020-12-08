No. 1 Alabama, 5 next teams hold their spots in CFP rankings; Louisiana-Lafayette jumps to No. 19

Alabama head coach Nick Saban leads his Crimson Tide team onto the field to face LSU at Tiger Stadium on December 5, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Source: Kent Gidley)
By WAFB Staff | December 8, 2020 at 8:01 PM CST - Updated December 8 at 9:40 PM

GRAPEVINE, Texas (WAFB) - Alabama maintained the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday, Dec. 8 following its 55-17 win over LSU.

The five teams below the Tide remained in their same spots as well.

1. Alabama (9-0)

2. Notre Dame (10-0)

3. Clemson (9-1)

4. Ohio State (5-0)

5. Texas A&M (7-1)

6. Florida (8-1)

The Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns (9-1) rose to No. 19 on the list. They made their first-ever appearance in the rankings on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at No. 25.

LSU (3-5) will travel to Gainesville, Fla. to face the No. 6 Gators in “The Swamp” on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

