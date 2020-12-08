Shopping online is more common than ever during the pandemic, but pet scams are on the rise

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As more shop online that means more scammers are waiting with just a simple click.
The Better Business Bureau says his year alone pet scams tripled at the start of the pandemic. For Izaac Delaughter this is all too common. He messaged a buyer through a Facebook group chat looking for an Australian shepherd. Delaughter thought he asked all the right questions, but it backed fired on him.
“I sent the deposit through Cash App which they asked. I didn’t think that was weird because a lot of businesses like local businesses they’ll do Venmo and stuff. So, I sent the deposit through cash app and it was fine. Then they said, ‘we’ll update you with shipping information, blah, blah…’ I was like okay great. Then I tried to message them a little while later and they blocked me,” says Delaughter.
Delaughter did contact his bank to get his money back, but he says they could not help him because he used a third-party money source like Venmo or Cash App.
“I was kind of annoyed because that was $300 that I lost. I did try to make another Facebook account and message them and I was like if this is a scam legal action could be brought against you and stuff. They blocked me from that account too,” adds Delaughter.
It’s the same old story that the Better Business Bureau sees. The best advice they can give for anyone buying pets online is to try and see the animal in person and most importantly do some research.
“Unfortunately, in these times where people are lonely and the pandemic is putting them in a box, they need companionship, and what’s easier than to get an animal, but you have to make sure you do your homework. You don’t want to be victimized and that’s just to make the feeling worse,” says Carmen Million who is the president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of South-Central Louisiana.
The BBB says the best option is to look online at local shelters that way one can easily visit the dog and who the buyer is.
