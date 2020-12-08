Sheriff says a dozen inmates at Livingston Parish jail test positive for COVID-19

Sheriff says a dozen inmates at Livingston Parish jail test positive for COVID-19
By WAFB Staff | December 8, 2020 at 4:24 PM CST - Updated December 8 at 5:15 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A dozen inmates housed within the Livingston Parish Detention Center (LPDC) have tested positive for COVID-19, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard tells WAFB-TV.

“Those dozen are quarantined & are NOT part of the general population. We (LPSO & The Parish Medical staff) continue to work with the Louisiana Department of Health & the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections to follow safety protocols, quarantine procedures & testing of offenders. We continue to be focused on reducing the potential impact of this virus within the LPDC,” Sheriff Ard said.

RELATED: DOC scraps plans to allow family visitation at prisons due to rising COVID-19 cases

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.