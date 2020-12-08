Plaquemine motorcycle officer rushed to the hospital following crash

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Chief Kenny Payne confirms a motorcycle officer with the Plaquemine Police Department has been rushed to the hospital after a crash Tuesday, Dec. 8.
The officer has arrived at the hospital now and is expected to survive.
According to Chief Payne, a car pulled out from a stop sign on Bellvue Highway 75 and Railroad Avenue in front of the officer. The motorcycle hit the side of the car and the cop flew over the top of the car. The Iberville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash scene.
The driver of the car was taken to the hospital as well with minor injuries.
“There were no visible signs of external injuries but the officer was complaining about a lot of pain in his back and one of his legs,” Chief Payne told WAFB.
Chief Payne has identified the officer as Chris Graves, Jr. His father is a motorcycle officer in Addis.
