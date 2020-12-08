Mitsubishi Chemical eyeing potential $1B plant in Geismar

“The Capital Region, and particularly Ascension Parish, continue to be a magnet for petrochemical investment,” said President and CEO Adam Knapp of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. “The economic impact of a more than $1 billion direct capital investment and the creation of 125 jobs cannot be overstated. This project would have a multiplier impact on our region and would be the largest MMA plant in the world. BRAC and our partners in Ascension Parish look forward to supporting Mitsubishi Chemical and welcoming their team to the Baton Rouge area.”