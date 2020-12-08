Metro Council approves pay raises for Baton Rouge Police Department

WAFB’s Lester Duhe’ did ask Chief Paul about the record-breaking homicides in the Capital City this year. Chief Paul said, “We’re working. One homicide in our city is one too many. But we’re continuing to work. We’re starting to make those adjustments with the new data. Here’s the reality, this pandemic has presented new challenges for law enforcement, not just here, but in other places. But my detectives and our guys who are making those new adjustments with the new data, hopefully, we’re going to end this year on a more positive note. We’re already putting together our 2021 strategy. But here’s the thing, we do a pretty good job of putting bad actors in jail. We have to start preventing, and the mayor’s initiative for a safer Baton Rouge, that is the answer, prevention. And working with the community, I am very excited that we are going to get there, and I’m glad the mayor had another opportunity to continue moving forward with the leadership that she started.”