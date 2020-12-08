Livingston Parish Assessor Jeffrey Taylor named Assessor of the Year

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Assessor Jeffrey Taylor has been named the Louisiana Assessor’s Association’s 2021 Assessor of the Year.
Taylor tells WAFB the organization gives out the award in December of each year, for that person to represent them as next year’s recipient.
The plaque Taylor received reads, “For your selfless dedication to the Louisiana Assessors’ Association and the citizens of Livingston Parish. CONGRATULATIONS!”
“I was extremely honored. This was something I wasn’t expecting. I’m extremely honored that they chose me to be Assessor of the Year. Much of the credit goes to my staff. They put in a lot of time and a lot of work and go through great lengths to treat people with kindness and respect, and they want to make sure the job is done correctly. We want to make sure the assessments are fair and equitable, and that we represent the parish of Livingston with integrity and honesty, and that’s what we do. I’m very honored that I was chosen for this award,” said Taylor.
Taylor has served as Livingston Parish Assessor for more than 20 years, since August 31, 2000.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.