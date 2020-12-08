2020 Lip Sync BR competition streaming virtually Tuesday night

2020 LipSync Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent | December 8, 2020 at 11:27 AM CST - Updated December 8 at 11:27 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s time again for the annual LipSync Baton Rouge competition, hosted by the Young Professionals of the American Cancer Society (YPACS).

This year’s event will stream virtually on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. on zoom and Facebook.

WAFB’s Carmen Poe and Mykal Vincent, the 2019 LipSync champions, will judge this year’s competition.

So far, over $37,000 has been raised. The event has raised over $150,000 in its six years.

Zoom:

https://zoom.us/j/98934430285?pwd=clNWaEdRbmZPY1pNZlFPWkdNTitOZz09

Meeting ID: 989 3443 0285

Passcode: 981979

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/329635764927202

Donation link: www.lipsyncbr.org

All proceeds and donations will go directly to the American Cancer Society for cancer research.

