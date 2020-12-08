2020 Lip Sync BR competition streaming virtually Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s time again for the annual LipSync Baton Rouge competition, hosted by the Young Professionals of the American Cancer Society (YPACS).
This year’s event will stream virtually on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. on zoom and Facebook.
WAFB’s Carmen Poe and Mykal Vincent, the 2019 LipSync champions, will judge this year’s competition.
So far, over $37,000 has been raised. The event has raised over $150,000 in its six years.
Zoom:
Meeting ID: 989 3443 0285
Passcode: 981979
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/329635764927202
Donation link: www.lipsyncbr.org
All proceeds and donations will go directly to the American Cancer Society for cancer research.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.