Former LSU players react to Orgeron saying Arik Gilbert’s ‘body is hurting;’ comment on state of program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron appeared on Baton Rouge radio Tuesday morning, acknowledging freshman tight end Arik Gilbert met with him about opting out of the remainder of the season.
While there have been reports that the Georgia native is homesick, Orgeron said Gilbert’s body is hurting. When some former Tigers heard that, it set off a chain reaction.
“I think that just comes with youth,” said former defensive tackle Greg Gilmore (2013-2017). “I don’t think he should be torn down or scrutinized. He’s just young.”
The Marietta, Ga. native is LSU’s leading active receiver. He has 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns.
LSU has gone from champions to a team in crisis in what feels like the blink of an eye. And for those who played for the Tigers, it’s been hard to watch.
“Obviously, looking at LSU, they should’ve been 3-0 out the gate and they were 1-2 and it’s been very difficult,” said former tight end Brian Kinchen (1984-1987). “You look back in the history of national champions, you’ve never seen something like this, a fall of so great.”
