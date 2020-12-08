FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Layer up

By Diane Deaton | December 8, 2020 at 6:14 AM CST - Updated December 8 at 12:29 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Once again this morning, you’ll want to make sure and layer up. It’s a cold start to your Tuesday. In fact, folks near the LA/MS state line woke up to a light freeze!

Otherwise, area neighborhoods are reporting some patchy frost and temperatures in the mid to upper 30°s.

There could be a few spots where patchy fog may pop up, so please be alert and aware.

Another day with plenty of sunshine, light southwest winds, and a bit warmer. High this afternoon in the mid 60°s.

Overnight, clear skies and not as cold – a low of 39°.

Tomorrow, still dry and mild – a high Wednesday topping out in the upper 60°s.

