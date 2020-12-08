FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Layer up

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Once again this morning, you’ll want to make sure and layer up. It’s a cold start to your Tuesday. In fact, folks near the LA/MS state line woke up to a light freeze!
Otherwise, area neighborhoods are reporting some patchy frost and temperatures in the mid to upper 30°s.
There could be a few spots where patchy fog may pop up, so please be alert and aware.
Another day with plenty of sunshine, light southwest winds, and a bit warmer. High this afternoon in the mid 60°s.
Overnight, clear skies and not as cold – a low of 39°.
Tomorrow, still dry and mild – a high Wednesday topping out in the upper 60°s.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.