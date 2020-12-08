Diane Deaton announces retirement after 37 years at WAFB

It was also Diane Deaton’s first day on WAFB-TV. In the 37 years since, “Queen D,” as she is affectionately known, has been keeping the communities of southeast Louisiana informed and safe from severe weather. She woke up at the crack of dawn with morning commuters and made sure people got to work and school safely. She’s guided us all through storms, hurricanes, tornadoes, and tragedy. She helped us dry off after the flood of 2016. She’s even blessed us with a few snow days.