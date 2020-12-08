Diane Deaton announces retirement after 37 years at WAFB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On April 18, 1983, Ronald Reagan was the President of the United States. The number one film in Hollywood at the time was Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and the number one song was Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean.”
It was also Diane Deaton’s first day on WAFB-TV. In the 37 years since, “Queen D,” as she is affectionately known, has been keeping the communities of southeast Louisiana informed and safe from severe weather. She woke up at the crack of dawn with morning commuters and made sure people got to work and school safely. She’s guided us all through storms, hurricanes, tornadoes, and tragedy. She helped us dry off after the flood of 2016. She’s even blessed us with a few snow days.
On Tuesday, Dec. 8, Diane announced she will be retiring. She will give her final forecast on Friday, Dec. 18.
“I have never taken for granted the honor and privilege you have given me over these many years by choosing me and my colleagues here at WAFB to keep you and your family safe and informed. I’m not leaving Baton Rouge – just sleeping in a little later,” she said in a Facebook post.
“Thank you again for being so incredibly kind to me when you first welcomed me into your home way back in April of 1983,” she wrote. “Wishing you many, many blessings during this holy Christmas Season… and always.”
Long-time viewers and friends chimed in across social media, sharing memories and well wishes for her in her new chapter of life.
“Thank you for always bringing a positive attitude to us in every weathercast and for a job well done! Have fun, relax and enjoy yourself, your family, and friends! I will miss seeing you on-air. You have made such a positive impact on many lives. Thank you!” Toni Carboni wrote.
“You will definitely be missed! Miss Style and Grace, you have shared your life with us every morning and I am grateful. The best to you always,” said Carla Murray.
“Diane, you sure will be missed. It’s not gonna be the same without you. You’re gonna have me crying on your last day!! Have a wonderful retirement!!! You stay safe now. Love you lady. You’re just like family,” Pam Allen said.
“Diane, My husband and I were there watching on your first day we will be there watching on your last day. Try to enjoy life. Congratulations on your retirement,” another Facebook user commented.
“You are the joyful heartbeat of WAFB Diane and always kind and upbeat and will always be thankful for you promoting the arts in our community and events. Wishing you the best!!! Hugs,” Sharon Bailey said.
“Diane I’ll miss you so so much! Your peppy-ness early in the morning has been so appreciated. And hands down you’re the fashionista of WAFB. Enjoy whatever your future brings. God Bless,” Laura Martin said.
Dr. Steve Caparotta will step in for Diane on 9News This Morning the following Monday, Dec. 21.
