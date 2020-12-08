Chocolate chunk, orange and pecan cookies

Preheat oven to 375°F. In a mixing bowl, combine flour, baking soda and salt. Blend well. In a separate mixing bowl using an electric mixer, beat brown sugar, butter, orange peel and vanilla until light and fluffy. Add egg and beat well. Blend in flour mixture until combined. Add chocolate chunks and toasted pecans. Mix well. Drop batter by heaping tablespoonfuls onto 2 ungreased baking sheets, spacing batter 2 inches apart. Bake cookies until firm to touch and beginning to brown, approximately 13 minutes. Allow to cool on racks. NOTE: These cookies can be made 2 days in advance and stored in an airtight container at room temperature.