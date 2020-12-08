Chocolate chunk, orange and pecan cookies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - These cookies are a crowd pleaser. Whether preparing them for family or bringing them to a birthday party, they are sure to be a hit. You will be delighted that homemade cookies can be baked in half an hour.
Prep Time: 30 Minutes
Yields: 2 Dozen
Ingredients:
9 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chunks
4 tsps grated orange peel
1½ cups chopped pecans, toasted
1¼ cups flour
½ tsp baking soda
⅛ tsp salt
¾ cup packed light brown sugar
½ cup unsalted butter, room temperature
1 tsp pure vanilla extract
1 egg
Method:
Preheat oven to 375°F. In a mixing bowl, combine flour, baking soda and salt. Blend well. In a separate mixing bowl using an electric mixer, beat brown sugar, butter, orange peel and vanilla until light and fluffy. Add egg and beat well. Blend in flour mixture until combined. Add chocolate chunks and toasted pecans. Mix well. Drop batter by heaping tablespoonfuls onto 2 ungreased baking sheets, spacing batter 2 inches apart. Bake cookies until firm to touch and beginning to brown, approximately 13 minutes. Allow to cool on racks. NOTE: These cookies can be made 2 days in advance and stored in an airtight container at room temperature.
