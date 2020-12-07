Orgeron talks about what still needs to improve; keys to beating Florida

He explained that in order to beat Florida, LSU will have to play its best football. The Tigers need to eliminate explosive plays, score more points on offense than they have the two previous games, and play better on special teams. He spoke highly of Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, who is currently leading the SEC in passing yards (3,243) and touchdowns (38). He has only thrown three interceptions. He added the thing that separates Trask from other quarterbacks is his toughness. He also said the success Florida has had on offense is a combination of a great quarterback and great play caller.