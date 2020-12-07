FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet and dry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After all the damp, chilly, and very disagreeable weather yesterday, it will be nice to see a return of sunshine today!
For your Monday out-the-door, be sure to layer up. It’s clear and cold, with temperatures in the upper 30°s to lower 40°s. With light northerly winds, temperatures feel a few degrees colder, so be prepared for the bus stop!
Otherwise, a quiet and dry December day ahead – still, a little cooler than normal (66°), we’ll top out in the upper 50°s.
Overnight, mostly clear and another cold one – a low of 36°.
Tomorrow, a few clouds and a bit warmer, a high of 64°
