Cases rising in Louisiana’s nursing homes during third surge

Caught up in the restrictions are seniors like Betty Hemphill and Pearl Poche. They have been cooped up at the Gonzales Health Center since March. At one time they were allowed some relaxed visitation but as cases continue to rise, restrictions became tighter. Now residents are only allowed a brief 30-minute visitation outside with one or two family members once a week. Other than that, they are forced to see friends and family members either through their window or over a video call.