BRFD searching for a man in connection to a fire on Richardson Drive in November

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Fire Department Fire Investigators are currently searching for a man in connection to a fire from November 25 in the 1400 block of Richardson Drive.
Patrick Chambers, 34, is considered to be armed and dangerous. He is wanted for aggravated arson, improper telephone communications, and criminal conspiracy.
If you see this suspect please do not approach him. Alert authorities immediately.
As always you can contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 to remain anonymous.
