BRFD investigating Howard Street house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a house fire on Howard Street.
Crews were called out to Howard Street on Monday, Dec. 7 shortly after 5:00 p.m.
When firefighters arrived they found the front room of the house and the attic on fire. The fire was quickly put out before it could spread to other houses.
No injuries were reported from the fire.
At this time the cause of the fire is under investigation.
