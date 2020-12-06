Unrestrained driver killed in Livingston Parish crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 22 north of LA Hwy 1039 on Sunday, Dec. 6 shortly after 11:00 a.m.
According to authorities, the crash took the life of 45-year-old Percy Dunn of Springfield, La.
The investigation revealed the crash occurred as Dunn and his passenger were traveling southbound on LA Hwy 22 in a 1997 Dodge Ram. For reasons still under investigation, the Dodge ran off the roadway to the right and struck a tree bordering the roadway.
Dunn was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The passenger was also unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Dunn for analysis.
