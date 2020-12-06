Sunday, December 6: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Sunday, Dec. 6, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 251,123 total cases - 3,939 new cases
- 6,584 total deaths - 36 new deaths
- 1,392 patients in hospitals - increase of 35 patients
- 162 patients on ventilators - increase of 8 patients
- 202,891 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Nov. 28 and Dec. 6.
- 95% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
- 5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings
Since Friday, Dec. 4, LDH says 45,248 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,717,930.
