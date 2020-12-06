Southern drops close game to Wichita St., 57-53

WICHITA, Kan. (WAFB) - Southern ended a three-game road trip with a heartbreaking loss to Wichita State on Friday night, 57-53, from Charles Koch Arena.
Sophomore guard Genovea Johnson continues to make her presence known for the Lady Jaguars, as she led SU in scoring for the third straight game finishing with 23 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Junior guard Amani Mcwain added 14 points and four rebounds in twenty-nine minutes of play.
The Lady Jaguars defense forced the Lady Shockers to 12 turnovers, picking up nine points off turnovers. SU played all nine players with eight landing in the scoring column.
Southern will close out non-conference play with a three-game road trip starting with No. 4 Baylor Bears in Waco, Texas on December 16.
CLICK HERE for the full report.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.